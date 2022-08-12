Advertise with Us
14-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena

(Source: Raycom)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas.

The crime took place on Poplar Street in Helena, police say.

No further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441 or through TIP411.

