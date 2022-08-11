Worlds of sports, entertainment and music collide at Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn (WMC) - Thursday morning’s clouds didn’t put any damper on the Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am golf tournament where the worlds of music, sports and entertainment collide to help the most special patients in the Mid-South.

The event is a popular event leading up to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year’s event was held Thursday morning at Spring Creek Ranch in Collierville.

For all the celebrities and amateurs who participated in the event, their main goal was to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Actress Jennie Garth was back at the Celeb-Am for the second year in a row.

”I love being out in nature and around people and challenging myself,” said Garth. “Golf really is a mental game. It’s about playing against yourself. To be able to come out and do events like this for St. Jude and get to play with the kids and play with other people who are like-minded in raising awareness for the charity. It’s just a community feeling.”

Of course, there were plenty of sports stars out ready to tee off for the kids of St. Jude. NBA stars Penny Hardaway and Chris Webber had differing opinions on who may be the best golfer.

”It’s an honor to be here and hang out and the best part about it is the cause,” Webber said. “What is better than to help families and meet the children? I’m going to catch my man Penny [Hardaway] out here who I’ve known and Vince Carter and some of my football friends. [Golf] is the game within the game you can be terrible but if you’re in a group of terrible golfers then you’re the best of the terrible.”

Actor Patrick Warburton is a fixture at many St. Jude events.

”Once you’ve known a little about St. Jude and what they’ve done that just grow,” said Warburton. “It’s just so impressive what they’ve come and where the world is today because of where St. Jude is today.”

Creed lead singer Scott Stapp spent two days this week participating in benefits for St. Jude. On Wednesday he was doing what he does best, playing music.

He wasn’t as confident about his golf game Thursday.

”I’m just so excited to be out here on a beautiful course for an incredible cause, St. Jude,” said Stapp. “I’m going to fly [golf balls] all over the place probably spend more time in the woods but I’ll have fun with my team and that’s what it’s all about.”

