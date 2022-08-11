Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

Advertise with Us
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans(Tennessee Governor's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year.

This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling.

The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.

The state portion of the fee that is waived is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B.

