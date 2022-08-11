Tee off for 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship just hours away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of golfers are ready to tee off Thursday for the FedEx St. Jude Championship marking the 65th year professional golf has been played in Memphis.

Wednesday, fans just got a taste of what’s ahead for this weekend at TPC Southwind.

Thursday, they can expect more interactive experiences as well as the start to the tournament games.

We spoke to Marissa Croft, the brand manager at TruGreen, one of the fan spaces at the golf course.

“The focus for us and the shared expertise between us and the PGA Tour is that turf here,” said Croft. “So we really wanted to bring that into this space and make it feel like you’re sitting in your own backyard watching the golf out there.”

TruGreen overlooks the 18th Fairway, or the final hole, of the course, giving fans the perfect view of the games.

It is just one of the fan spaces where people can cool off, get some food or drinks or just enjoy each other’s company while the golfers aren’t playing.

