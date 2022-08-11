Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tee off for 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship just hours away

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of golfers are ready to tee off Thursday for the FedEx St. Jude Championship marking the 65th year professional golf has been played in Memphis.

Wednesday, fans just got a taste of what’s ahead for this weekend at TPC Southwind.

Thursday, they can expect more interactive experiences as well as the start to the tournament games.

We spoke to Marissa Croft, the brand manager at TruGreen, one of the fan spaces at the golf course.

“The focus for us and the shared expertise between us and the PGA Tour is that turf here,” said Croft. “So we really wanted to bring that into this space and make it feel like you’re sitting in your own backyard watching the golf out there.”

TruGreen overlooks the 18th Fairway, or the final hole, of the course, giving fans the perfect view of the games.

It is just one of the fan spaces where people can cool off, get some food or drinks or just enjoy each other’s company while the golfers aren’t playing.

RELATED | Birdies & Bubbles: Memphis chefs bring their best bites to FedEx St. Jude Championship

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday,...
Rhodes College alumni group calls for removal of Justice Amy Coney Barrett from school’s hall of fame

Latest News

Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament
Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament
Past honorees of the Purple Eagle Plane program attended the program's 10-year anniversary at a...
Purple Eagle ceremony celebrates 10-year anniversary, welcomes back past honorees
This weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship isn’t just about sport. It’s also about business- a...
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of...
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’