Suspect admits to multiple violent crimes after police chase ends in crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a 19-year-old suspect they say admitted to multiple armed robberies involving juveniles and a shooting.

Jail records show Arbianna Taylor is charged with especially aggravated robbery, providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a child, facilitation of burglary/motor vehicle, facilitation of aggravated robbery and intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle.

On Aug. 7, officers responded to a shooting on Morlye Street where a man was found shot in his left arm. He allegedly told police he was shot while being robbed, according to the affidavit.

The document goes on to say the victim told officers an armed man and woman robbed him but the woman was responsible for the shooting. He also reported the suspect fled the scene in a gray 4-door sedan.

On Aug. 10 officers responded to multiple robberies in the area of Getwell and Kimball where the suspects’ vehicle was believed to be a black Hyundai Sonata with Texas tags. Officers tracked the vehicle down but the driver refused to stop, investigators say.

Eventually, the driver, identified as Taylor, crashed and was taken into custody.

The affidavit says Taylor admitted she was responsible for shooting the man on Morlye Street while attempting to rob him. She also told police she gave one of the two juveniles responsible for the robberies in the Getwell/Kimball area her gun.

Investigators say Taylor advised she has committed several robberies with the juveniles.

She is in Shelby County Jail East; her bond has not been set at this time.

Her next court appearance is Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

