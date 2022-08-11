Showers possible today, but more sunshine this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy drizzle will continue this morning and a few showers will still be possible this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40 as the front slowly moves south. Rain will come to an end by midnight and clouds will gradually clear overnight. High temperatures today will be around 90 degrees with lows in the lower 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly dry with more sunshine on Friday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with feels like temperatures up to 98. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s under a clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with lower humidity and highs in the lower 90s. We will have full sunshine and no rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will park in the lower 90s and humidity will rise back up next week.

