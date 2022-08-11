Rory McIlroy hopes to restart run in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arguably the biggest name playing at this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship is four-time Major Winner Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman returns to TPC Southwind for the sixth time.

His best finish in Memphis was fourth back in 2019.

“Tough, that night was tough. The few days after were OK I guess. It probably took me three or four days to get back to myself again,” said McIlroy. “That made it a little easier to get over. It’s not as if I went out there and shot a 75. I went and played a solid round of golf, didn’t get as much out of it as I was hoping for, but because of how I played, it made it I guess a little bit easier to get out.”

McIlroy is one of two players to win the FedEx Cup twice, along with Tiger Woods. He’s seeking to become the first three-time winner of the playoff in its history. He is the odds-on favorite to win in the Bluff City.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship starts Thursday at TPC at Southwind.

