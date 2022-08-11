Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Rory McIlroy hopes to restart run in Memphis

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond after holing out for...
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond after holing out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 10, 2022.(Scott K Brown | Scott K Brown/Augusta National)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arguably the biggest name playing at this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship is four-time Major Winner Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman returns to TPC Southwind for the sixth time.

His best finish in Memphis was fourth back in 2019.

“Tough, that night was tough. The few days after were OK I guess. It probably took me three or four days to get back to myself again,” said McIlroy. “That made it a little easier to get over. It’s not as if I went out there and shot a 75. I went and played a solid round of golf, didn’t get as much out of it as I was hoping for, but because of how I played, it made it I guess a little bit easier to get out.”

McIlroy is one of two players to win the FedEx Cup twice, along with Tiger Woods. He’s seeking to become the first three-time winner of the playoff in its history. He is the odds-on favorite to win in the Bluff City.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship starts Thursday at TPC at Southwind.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday,...
Rhodes College alumni group calls for removal of Justice Amy Coney Barrett from school’s hall of fame

Latest News

Rain postpones Redbirds, Jack Flaherty to pitch
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Field officially set for FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Field officially set for FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tee off for 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship just hours away