Rain postpones Redbirds, Jack Flaherty to pitch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night’s Memphis Redbirds baseball game against Indianapolis at AutoZone Park was postponed due to weather.

St. Louis Cardinals Ace Jack Flaherty was supposed to pitch on an injury rehab assignment.

They’ll try again as part of a doubleheader Thursday. First Pitch is 7 p.m. downtown at the AutoZone.

