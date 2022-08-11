Advertise with Us
Rain postpones Redbirds, Jack Flaherty to pitch

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night’s Memphis Redbirds baseball game against Indianapolis at AutoZone Park was postponed due to weather.

St. Louis Cardinals Ace Jack Flaherty was supposed to pitch on an injury rehab assignment.

They’ll try again as part of a doubleheader Thursday. First Pitch is 7 p.m. downtown at the AutoZone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

