Ensuring safe driving as cannabis use increases nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the National Alliance to Stop Impaired Drive (NASID) is teaming up to encourage safe driving after cannabis consumption.

As more states legalize cannabis, more Americans are using it, yet there’s a disconnect between people’s views on cannabis use and safe driving.

Pam Shadel Fischer, Senior Director of External Engagement, GHSA, and Dr. Darrin Grondel, NASID Director and Vice President of Traffic Safety & Government Relations, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss data on cannabis use and highway safety during the pandemic.

They also talked about what has been learned from the first states that legalized cannabis use.

