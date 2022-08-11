Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mom wants justice for daughter allegedly shot by 9-year-old boy

Witnesses told investigators the boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, killing a 15-year-old girl. (WJZ, STRAWDER FAMILY, CNN)
By WJZ Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A Baltimore mother is grieving the loss of her 15-year-old daughter, whom police say was shot by a 9-year-old boy allegedly playing with a loaded handgun.

Mother Nykerah Strawder is devastated after her 15-year-old daughter, Nykayla Strawder, was shot in the head Saturday on her porch in the Edmondson Village neighborhood.

“I hear it: ‘Boom!’ It shook my house. It shook my soul. I look over to the left. I see her laying there. I don’t see the blood at this time. I go to her. I said, ‘Kayla… wake up,’” she said.

Nykayla Strawder, 15, died after she was shot in the head while on her porch. Police say the...
Nykayla Strawder, 15, died after she was shot in the head while on her porch. Police say the person who pulled the trigger was a 9-year-old boy.(Source: Strawder Family, WJZ via CNN)

Nykayla was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“I gotta speak for her. I gotta be her voice. I got to let the world know that my daughter was everything to me. She was everything. I watched what I formed in my womb leave her body,” Strawder said.

Police say the person who pulled the trigger was a 9-year-old boy. Witnesses told investigators the boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged.

He will not face charges because of his age.

Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 can’t be charged with a crime. Anyone younger than 10 is outside the jurisdiction of juvenile courts.

“This is a child that was able to get to a Glock and shoot my baby right in the head on her porch. My soul, my heart knows that this is not right. This is no accident,” Strawder said.

Police say their investigation into how the boy was able to obtain the weapon remains open. The gun was registered to a relative of his who works as a security guard.

While the boy can’t legally be charged, detectives are working with the state attorney’s office to determine whether any charges will be handed down.

“I just want my daughter to get the justice that she deserves. I don’t want her to have to look down upon what’s going on right now and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m another statistic in my city. I ain’t getting no justice,’” Strawder said.

Police records show that Nykayla is the fifth teenager to be shot and killed in Edmondson Village within the past year.

Copyright 2022 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

Latest News

The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
Britain says sanctions also impact Russia’s defense sector
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash
Witnesses told investigators the boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally...
Law shields 9-year-old boy from charges in teen's fatal shooting