MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW will not cut Shelby County residents utilities for nonpayment.

MLGW decided not to disconnect residential customers for a certain time period so that it may give customers a chance to get caught up on their late bills.

They say they will not cut water or power or accrue any late fees for nonpayment.

MLGW made this decision to provide relief for customers who face financial burdens but will not apply to businesses.

