MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Light, Gas and Water lineman was fatally injured early Thursday afternoon on a job site in Barrett Oaks.

The victim, Michael Nowlin, has been with the division since 2004.

The accident is under investigation.

Since 1941, Nowlin is the 37th MLGW employee to have died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

