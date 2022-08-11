MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Light, Gas and Water lineman was fatally injured early Thursday afternoon on a job site in Barrett Oaks.

The victim, Michael Nowlin, has been with the division since 2004.

The accident is under investigation.

Since 1941, Nowlin is the 37th MLGW employee to have died in the line of duty.

