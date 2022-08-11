MAS offers ‘name your own price’ adoption special

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is offering a unique adoption special as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, an NBC Universal event.

From now until August 31, adopters can name their own price.

Katie Pemberton with MAS joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the volume of animals at the shelter and how you can check out the pets currently up for adoption.

