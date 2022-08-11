Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MAS offers ‘name your own price’ adoption special

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is offering a unique adoption special as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, an NBC Universal event.

From now until August 31, adopters can name their own price.

Katie Pemberton with MAS joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the volume of animals at the shelter and how you can check out the pets currently up for adoption.

Watch the full interview in the video play above.

