Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man apprehended after a shooting in West Helena

Man apprehended after killing a man in West Helena.
Man apprehended after killing a man in West Helena.(Lewis and Clark county)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man involved in a killing in West Helena was moved to Phillips County Detention Center for a bond hearing.

On August 8, 2022, at 4:05 am, Helena-West Police Department responded to the scene regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom, and he was later pronounced dead by the coroner.

Investigators discovered that Sherman Gill was responsible for the murder.

Gill was arrested on August 10, 2022, by the Warren Police Department.

West Helena Police officers transported Gill to Philips County for a bond hearing.

Gill is being charged with capital murder, aggravated Residential Burglary, and three counts of terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving life of child
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

Latest News

Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament
Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament
Man indicted for murder of his wife back in 2011
Man who committed first-degree murder of his wife back in 2011 has been arrested
4 Memphis firefighters critically injured in fire engine crash
4 Memphis firefighters critically injured in fire engine crash
Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament
Crews battle heavy rain ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament