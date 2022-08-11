Justin Thomas tires of LIV, wants to play Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s finally clarity on who will be in the field when the FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off Thursday morning.

Three players who are part of the LIV golf tour will not be allowed to compete at TPC Southwind after a judge in California denied their request for a temporary restraining order which would’ve allowed them to take part.

With that, 120 golfers will play in the biggest golf tournament in the history of Memphis after two players withdrew due to injuries, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood. And maybe for a weekend at least, the PGA will be able to get away from their ongoing feud with LIV as the main storyline.

For the players, it’s been impossible to escape no matter where they go, just ask former Memphis winner Justin Thomas.

“I mean you go stand on the putting green and people are talking about it, whether it’s caddies, players, like you just can’t avoid it,” said Thomas. “A funny story, a couple of weeks ago, had some really close friends get married and I was at the wedding and reception. I was on the way to the bathroom, got stopped by someone who said he was a fan and it was great. Then bam, next thing you know he starts asking me questions about that. My detour, instead of going to the restroom, went straight to the bar to get a drink, because I’m like I’m not in the mood for this right now. So it’s just little stuff like that.”

Thomas tees off at 8:10 Thursday morning in a heckuva group with fellow top-ten players Tony Finau and Cameron Young.

A couple of other groups to watch in this Star-Studded Field, the point leaders in the FedEx Cup, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, and Sam Burns.

They tee off at 8:21 off the No. 10 tee. And pre-tournament favorite Rory Mcilroy tees off with Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantley go of the No. 1 tee at 1:06 p.m.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship runs through Sunday at the TPC at Southwind.

