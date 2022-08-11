Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hot but less humid weather is on the way for the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a passing downpour this afternoon. High around 90 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40 as a lingering front slowly moves south. Any showers or storms will come to an end by midnight.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly dry with more sunshine on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70s under a mostly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful both days with a break from the muggies. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly dry, but a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 and humidity will rise back up next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

