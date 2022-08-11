Friends say, ‘Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement.’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community continues to mourn the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant.

Pleasant was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. Pleasant has been on the job for over 30 years, beginning his career in 1990.

Close friends say Pleasant was looking forward to retiring from the job next year.

Although he was wrapping up his career, loved ones say the man they affectionally called “Plez” was very passionate about his job, specifically being the driver of the fire trucks.

That’s exactly what Pleasant was doing shortly after 8 pm Wednesday night while responding to a call of a residential fire.

Pleasant was driving fire engine five when he collided with a pickup truck on Cambridge, not too far from EH crump in South Memphis.

Witnesses on the scene say the pickup truck ran a red light when the crash occurred.

Pleasant was the father of four daughters and was building his dream home in Lakeland.

Friends say the news of his death was absolutely devastating.

“He was a complete sweetheart, and he was one of those people who was very charismatic, very sweet, fun to be around, very caring, genuine,” said Eva Clay, who has been friends with Pleasant for over ten years.

Pleasant was also an avid cyclist. He was a member of the Memphis Hightailers since 2012. He later joined a sub-group of cyclists within the organization called “the knuckleheads.”

“David was a great guy. Whenever I rode with him, he was real nice to talk to; I did a couple of charity events with him in the past,” said Tulio Bertoni, President of the Memphis Hightailers Bicycle Club.

Three other firefighters were also injured in the crash.

They were treated and released from Regional One.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured, we are still waiting on an update on his or her condition and whether or not the driver will face any charges.

Click here for previous story

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.