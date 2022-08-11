Former Miss. Road Department foreman is guilty of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A man is sentenced as a habitual offender after pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Shad White, the state auditor, announced today that Roland Graham, former Jones County Department foreman is guilty of embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Jones County.

Graham was arrested in July 2020 when special agents from the Auditors’ Office arrested him.

Graham was caught using Jones County equipment and personnel to perform demolition work for a private contractor.

He also directed fees from the demolition to be billed to Jones County.

The suspect was sentenced to eight years in MDOC and will serve 30 months of that sentence in prison, and the rest of the time will be spent in post-release supervision.

Graham was ordered to pay restitution of $3,000 and was sentenced to an additional criminal charge.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.