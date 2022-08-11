Advertise with Us
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire engine crash

David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash(Action News 5/MFD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their own after a firefighter was killed Wednesday night in a tragic crash.

MFD identified the firefighter Thursday as David Pleasant who was driving Memphis Fire Truck 5 at the time of the crash.

There were three other firefighters who were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. They have since been treated and released, according to MFD.

The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash was also hospitalized.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Cambridge Avenue near E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard. Police arrived on the scene minutes later.

Witnesses say the pickup truck driver ran a red light, causing the crash. The fire engine tried to avoid hitting the pickup but failed, then flipped on its side.

MFD says Pleasant was “extremely passionate” about his role as the driver for the department and loved helping his community.

Pleasant began his career with the Division of Fire Services on July 9, 1990, and served for 32 years.

Community members and Mid-South leaders have taken to social media to share their condolences with Pleasant’s family and friends.

Thank you for your service!

