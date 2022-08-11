Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Field officially set for FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is now officially set after the PGA Tour won in court this week against LIV Golf.

The newly founded Saudi-backed league was seeking a temporary restraining order to allow three of its players to compete in Memphis this week. A judge denied that, but it still has everyone at TPC Southwind talking.

It’s the cloud over the golf world that simply won’t go away because you can be sure there are more legal battles to come between the PGA and LIV Golf but at the very least, for this weekend there is now clarity about who will be here and who won’t.

And there’s no doubt about it, it’s a major win for the PGA. Rory McIlroy, one of the biggest names in the gold world and the betting favorite to win here in Memphis this weekend, offered his thoughts on the ruling earlier Wednesday.

“From my vantage point, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision,” said McIlroy. “And now that that has happened, we can focus on the important stuff, and that’s the golf and we can all move forward and sort of not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks which is nice.”

Both McIlroy and Justin Thomas talked with us Wednesday and each said the moment things became personal in that lawsuit is when those three players, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford attached their names to it.

Now on the course, McIlroy is looking to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking finish the last time he played at the open championship last month.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

