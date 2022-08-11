Advertise with Us
Drier pattern emerging, but a few showers and downpours still possible

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front that has been draped over the Mid-South this week will make a push south tomorrow allowing drier air to move in from the northeast making for sunshine and low humidity for the end of the week and weekend, but a chance of rain will still remain through the day tomorrow as the front makes its move.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated downpours, a light East wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated downpours along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

