DIY or mayor construction? Call before you dig

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Damages to underground utilities cause an estimated $30 billion in societal costs each year.

An omnibus survey conducted by Common Ground Alliance (CGA) in March 2022 found that 49% of homeowners who planned to dig this year did not intend to contact 811 to have underground utility lines marked beforehand.

Sarah Magruder Lyle, President and CEO of CGA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the dangers of striking a utility line and the costs of these damages and who to contact.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

