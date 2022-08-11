Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say

Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide.(Gray News)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday,...
Rhodes College alumni group calls for removal of Justice Amy Coney Barrett from school’s hall of fame

Latest News

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search