Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Bottom Line: Tips to stay in safe in the summer heat

By Consumer Reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer.

We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming more frequent and intense over the years, it’s important to protect yourself.

Heat-related illnesses, especially heatstroke, can be dangerous, so everyone should take the proper precautions when it’s hot out.

Recognizing the early signs of a heatstroke in yourself or someone else can be lifesaving.

Heatstroke can be fatal, so it’s really important to know its early signs, which include confusion, dizziness, weakness, agitation, slurred speech, and nausea and vomiting. It can also cause you to pass out.

If you suspect heatstroke in yourself or someone else, call 911 and quickly get yourself or them into an air-conditioned room or cool shower or bath.

To help prevent yourself from getting into a dangerous situation like that, here are some tips:

Before you head outside, think about what you’re wearing. Choose loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, which can help keep you cooler, and don’t forget a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Once dressed, put sunscreen on all exposed skin.

Not only do sunburns hurt, they can also raise your risk of skin cancer and heat-related illness.

A top-tested sunscreen that’s also a CR Best Buy is Equate Ultra Lotion SPF 50, sold at Walmart.

And when it comes to sunscreen, CR recommends applying it 15 to 30 minutes before you go outside and reapplying it every 2 hours or after you swim or if you’re sweating.

It’s also important to stay hydrated. Try filling up a pitcher or a large water bottle with ice and water, and aim to finish it by the end of the day.

CR tried out the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Straw Lid and found it to be a good everyday bottle, easy to use and drink from while keeping the water cold.

And to cool off all over, drink that water inside an air-conditioned room, especially during the hottest parts of the day, between 10 a.m. and 4. p.m.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday,...
Rhodes College alumni group calls for removal of Justice Amy Coney Barrett from school’s hall of fame

Latest News

Man indicted for murder of his wife back in 2011
Man charged in 2011 murder of his wife, Karen Swift, behind bars without bond
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tee off for 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship just hours away
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 8/11