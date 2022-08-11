Advertise with Us
Bartlett man indicted for stabbing girlfriend, her son

Bartlett man has a bond set at $2 million.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

On July 28, 2022, Jose Salgado broke into his girlfriend’s house on North Highland Road and started to argue with the victim, police say.

Salgado allegedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife, and stabbed the woman’s son for intervening. He then stabbed the woman several times, returned to his car, and drove away.

Salgado was captured in Hope, Arkansas, a few hours after the incident.

He is currently held in the Shelby County Jail and has a bond set at $2 million.

