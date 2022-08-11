Advertise with Us
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session

Arkansas State Capitol Building
Arkansas State Capitol Building((Source: KAIT-TV))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package.

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed.

Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to sign the measure into law on Thursday afternoon.

The Legislature adjourned without taking up several measures Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda, including raising teacher salaries and adding exceptions to the state’s abortion ban.

