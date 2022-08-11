Advertise with Us
6 tips to move towards financial freedom

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know that 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck with no money left over to save for emergencies?

Tammy Trenta, financial literacy advocate and Founder & CEO of Family Financial, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share 6 tips to move towards financial freedom.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

