Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

4 Memphis firefighters critically injured in fire engine crash

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard involving a fire engine and a pickup truck has resulted in four critically injured Memphis firefighters.

Memphis police responded to the scene at 8:19 p.m.

An additional victim was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The totaled pickup truck as a result of the crash.
The totaled pickup truck as a result of the crash.(Action News 5)

Witnesses say that a truck driver ran a red light, causing the crash.

The fire engine was seen flipped onto its side, and the pickup truck was totaled.

More details are soon to be released. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 10, 2022
Past honorees of the Purple Eagle Plane program attended the program's 10-year anniversary at a...
Purple Eagle ceremony celebrates 10-year anniversary, welcomes back past honorees
The Memphis Redbirds has been sold to an outfit called Silver Lake.
Memphis Redbirds sold for second time in a year
Football coach dies saving a child from a drainage ditch.
Germantown man drowned after saving life of child