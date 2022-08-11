4 Memphis firefighters critically injured in fire engine crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard involving a fire engine and a pickup truck has resulted in four critically injured Memphis firefighters.

Memphis police responded to the scene at 8:19 p.m.

An additional victim was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The totaled pickup truck as a result of the crash. (Action News 5)

Witnesses say that a truck driver ran a red light, causing the crash.

The fire engine was seen flipped onto its side, and the pickup truck was totaled.

More details are soon to be released. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.