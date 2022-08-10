Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who was charged as a 16-year-old for the 2018 murder of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary is back behind bars after a shooting incident that took place in May.

Ricanisha Wright, now 20, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say she flagged down a car, allowing her brother to shoot a man in Castalia Heights.

On May 12, Memphis police responded to a shooting on S. Cooper Street, where they found an unresponsive man who was shot once in the back while inside his car.

He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Five days later, the victim was able to provide a formal statement to investigators. He told police that on the day before the shooting, he was in an argument over money with a woman and her brother who he knew from the neighborhood. That woman was later identified as Wright.

He said that the argument led to a physical altercation.

The next day, he saw Wright again, vigorously flagging him down in the street while he was driving his car. Wright was accompanied by her brother, he said.

He told police that he was startled by this and slowed the car down. When he did so, he said that the brother pulled a handgun from his waistband and opened fire on his car, resulting in him being struck in the back.

Prior to the interview, Wright had been developed as a possible suspect in the shooting.

Investigators presented the victim with a photo lineup, in which he was able to identify Wright as the person who flagged him down while driving, giving the shooter time to open fire on his vehicle.

The shooter’s charges are unknown at this time, and it is likely he is a minor.

