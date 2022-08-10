Advertise with Us
What you need to know about college test prep

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are parent of a student going into their junior or senior year of high school, you are likely already thinking about college scholarships and what it will take for your child to get into the college they want.

With many colleges now going the test-optional route, should your child take the SAT and ACT tests?

David Blobaum, who leads the National Test Prep Association’s Advocacy Committee, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why colleges went test-optional.

He also talked about how students can improve their SAT or ACT scores.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

