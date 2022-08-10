WATCH: ALSAC CEO discusses impact of FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Joe Birch sat down with Rick Shadyac, the President and CEO of St. Jude’s researching arm ALSAC to discuss the impact of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Since 1970, Memphis’ annual PGA Tour stop has raised more than $60 million for the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The funds help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

