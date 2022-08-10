Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

WATCH: ALSAC CEO discusses impact of FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Joe Birch sat down with Rick Shadyac, the President and CEO of St. Jude’s researching arm ALSAC to discuss the impact of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Since 1970, Memphis’ annual PGA Tour stop has raised more than $60 million for the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The funds help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

You can watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

Latest News

5,575 monkeypox vaccines are available in Tennessee.
Monkeypox vaccines now available in Shelby County for those who meet the criteria
A trainer and jockey injecting a horse with a red liquid during the warmup for a race at Rancho...
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship
Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship
Argument leading to death of man in Memphis Tennessee apartments.
Arrest made after man killed on Woodcliff Dr. in Memphis