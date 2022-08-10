Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tennessee schools in need of special education teachers

WSMV special ed teachers
WSMV special ed teachers
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools across the nation need more special education teachers for the upcoming school year.

There are hundreds of special education open positions listed on recruiting websites for Tennessee schools, as well.

During the 2021 school year, Tennessee had more than 1,000 vacancies and issued more than 1,300 that allowed people to teach in the classroom without a license.

Jeff Strand of the Tennessee Disability Coalition said being a special education teacher is tough, but those specialists are needed now more than ever.

“When we don’t have enough trained special-ed teachers, we’re denying those kids the opportunity of achieving education just like their general-ed peers,” Stand said.

The average pay for a special education teacher in Nashville is around $50k/year, but it is expected to change.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) plan requires each increase in education funding to come with more pay.

A quality public education is a protected right for students with disabilities.

Governor Bill Lee said he believes the Grow Your Own program is the key to filling these vacancies.

“Our teachers are the best and brightest in the country, but we have to backfill and replace those that are retiring,” Lee explained. “…we are rapidly growing, we have more kids more needs for the best teachers, we are working hard on the grow your own.

The Grow Your Own program allows teachers to get their certifications while working in district classrooms.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted

Latest News

et
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship postpones Soul-in-One block party
David Swift is escorted to the Dyer County Courthouse Wednesday morning for a first appearance...
Swift enters not guilty plea to wife’s murder in 2011
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19