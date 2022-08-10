Advertise with Us
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital


tbi
(WMC Action News 5)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday.

TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General.

Officials confirmed that 31-year-old Scott Collier became unresponsive at the jail and was pronounced deceased at a Centerville hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

