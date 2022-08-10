TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday.

TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General.

Officials confirmed that 31-year-old Scott Collier became unresponsive at the jail and was pronounced deceased at a Centerville hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

