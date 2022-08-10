Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Storms likely again today, drying out this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry until this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A morning or early afternoon downpour will be possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be dry with lower humidity and highs around 90 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with lower humidity and highs in the lower 90s. We will have full sunshine and no rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will park in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
MLGW outage map
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Rain & thunderstorms for some, but hot & humid for others
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered storms tonight & tomorrow, humidity drops this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday weather 8/9
Monday evening weather update
Rainy pattern in place to start the week