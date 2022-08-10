Storms likely again this afternoon, drying out this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry until this afternoon. Scattered to numerous mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will result in locally heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding is possible along with gusty winds.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A morning or early afternoon downpour will be possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be dry with lower humidity and highs around 90 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with lower humidity and highs in the lower 90s. We will have full sunshine and no rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will park in the lower 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

