Silver Alert issued for missing Cordova woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Brenda Macklin on behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Macklin was last seen on foot in Cordova wearing a white shirt, pink sweater, blue and white striped pants, and flip-flops.

If you’ve seen Macklin, please call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7624 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

