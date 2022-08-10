Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police.
Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area.
The suspects took the victim’s wallet and money before leaving the scene.
One suspect had on a shirt that said “Don’t overreact.”
Suspects have not been found yet. If you have any information, call 528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.