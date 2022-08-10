Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police.

Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet and money before leaving the scene.

One suspect had on a shirt that said “Don’t overreact.”

Suspects have not been found yet. If you have any information, call 528-CASH.

