Possible drowning victim recovered from drainage ditch in Germantown

Germantown Police Dept(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police and fire responders responded to a possible drowning at Riverdale Park on Tuesday night.

At 6:17 p.m., a 37-year-old man was recovered from the drainage ditch nearby.

The man was transported to Germantown Methodist Hospital by paramedics where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates this was an accidental drowning, but this investigation is active and ongoing.

