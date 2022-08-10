Possible drowning victim recovered from drainage ditch in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police and fire responders responded to a possible drowning at Riverdale Park on Tuesday night.

At 6:17 p.m., a 37-year-old man was recovered from the drainage ditch nearby.

The man was transported to Germantown Methodist Hospital by paramedics where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates this was an accidental drowning, but this investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.