PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims

PETA urges Shelby County Sheriff to investigate
A trainer and jockey injecting a horse with a red liquid during the warmup for a race at Rancho El Centenario in Georgia.(Hannah Schein | PETA)
A trainer and jockey injecting a horse with a red liquid during the warmup for a race at Rancho El Centenario in Georgia.(Hannah Schein | PETA)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track.

In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff Floyd Bonner to look out for illegal gambling and horses being injected with methamphetamines and cocaine, electroshocked, or subjected to other acts of cruelty in the coming weekend, when underground horse races are scheduled to take place.

The letter also claims that a horse at this Memphis stable died of a “heart attack” in a race PETA firmed in Georgia, with at least two more horses that have died since 2020.

PETA recently released a 10-month investigation into underground Quarter Horse racing at Rancho El Centenario, the largest black market track, or “bush track,” in Georgia, the nonprofit says.

In the letter, PETA states that there are connections between the unsanctioned races in Georgia and the races planned in Memphis. The organization attached graphic video and images from the Georgia investigation that it alleges “could indicate what may occur” at the Memphis track.

“Black market horse racing is a cesspool of greed, drugs, and abuse and an indictment of the area it gets away with operating in,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “Officials must not look the other way when they’re charged with upholding the law, including the law against cruelty to animals.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

