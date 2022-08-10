Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit is sharing their mission as they work to help victims and communities of mass shootings.

Victims First is made up of people who have personally been affected by a mass casualty event.

Anita Busch, president & co-founder of Victims First, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the importance of the work they do and how to prevent re-victimizing people who are already victims of these types of tragedies.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

