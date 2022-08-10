New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane.

This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer Avenue, less than a mile away from Shelby Farms Greenline’s Perkins hike access point.

Furthermore, Chipotle is honoring teachers with over $1 million in free entrees. Memphis residents can nominate their favorite educators for a chance to win free meals for the entire teaching staff at their school.

