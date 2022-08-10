Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane

This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.(Source: MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane.

This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer Avenue, less than a mile away from Shelby Farms Greenline’s Perkins hike access point.

Furthermore, Chipotle is honoring teachers with over $1 million in free entrees. Memphis residents can nominate their favorite educators for a chance to win free meals for the entire teaching staff at their school.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

Latest News

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Brazilian WCBCC Contestants
Brazilian barbecuers use Memphis in May experience to help popularize American BBQ in home country
Brent Little and Melissa Cookston are competing for the top prize in the whole hog category at...
From team members to competitors, two tents sit feet from each other at WCBCC
Pitmasters fire up the grills at World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Pitmasters fire up the grills at World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest