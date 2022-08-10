Monkeypox vaccines now available in Shelby County for those who meet the criteria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health has received 5,575 Monkeypox vaccines.

The state of Tennessee currently has 55 positive cases, nine of which are in Shelby County as of August 9, 2022.

Monkeypox vaccines are now available but must meet the criteria as known contacts who were identified by public health via case investigation, contract tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

Testing for Monkeypox in Shelby County is available through primary care physicians, clinicians, and providers. They are the first line of defense supporting public health in partnership with the Health Department. Testing capacity is not an issue in Shelby County. We are encouraging those who suspect that they have the virus to contact their Primary Care Physician.

