Memphis Redbirds sold for second time in a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds has been sold for the second time in a year.

In 2021, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) acquired the team along with several other select clubs affiliated with the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH was created by Endeavor Group Holdings.

Now, Endeavor is selling the team, along with nine other Minor League clubs it owns, to an outfit called Silver Lake, which is paying $280 million total for the new deal.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Craig Unger, who’s served as president of the Redbirds since 2016, will reportedly remain with the club.

The Redbirds are affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals, and recently re-upped their player development deal through 2030.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.