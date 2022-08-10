Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis Redbirds sold for second time in a year

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds has been sold for the second time in a year.

In 2021, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) acquired the team along with several other select clubs affiliated with the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH was created by Endeavor Group Holdings.

Now, Endeavor is selling the team, along with nine other Minor League clubs it owns, to an outfit called Silver Lake, which is paying $280 million total for the new deal.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Craig Unger, who’s served as president of the Redbirds since 2016, will reportedly remain with the club.

The Redbirds are affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals, and recently re-upped their player development deal through 2030.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
In 2018, Wright was charged with first-degree murder of Phil Trenary, a prominent Memphis leader.
Woman involved in Phil Trenary case back behind bars for new attempted first-degree murder charge

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 10, 2022
Past honorees of the Purple Eagle Plane program attended the program's 10-year anniversary at a...
Purple Eagle ceremony celebrates 10-year anniversary, welcomes back past honorees
Football coach dies saving a child from a drainage ditch.
Germantown man drowned after saving life of child
The victim's sister said that the mother was attempting to break up with Salgado before the...
Suspect accused of double stabbing murder transported to Memphis