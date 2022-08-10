Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new...
Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new record in Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said Halley’s fish was 3 pounds heavier than the previous record that was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

According to the department, this was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish in April using a rod and reel also in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy and Fly Fishing. Those current records can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
Memphis Police Department
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
Quintaurus Harris
$2M worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police say
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Retired teacher coming back to teach.
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage

Latest News

Germantown Police Dept
Possible drowning victim recovered from drainage ditch in Germantown
In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of...
Good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Boy paralyzed hopes to return to school