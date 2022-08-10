Malloy earns USL Team of the Week honor
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More individual Awards for Memphis 901 FC Players.
Midfielder Aaron Molloy is named to the United Soccer League Team of the Week for week 22.
Molloy scored a goal and added an assist in the 901′s wins Saturday vs Hartford Athletic at AutoZone Park.
He also recorded an assist in a victory at New York Red Bulls 2.
Teammate Jeremy Kelly makes it on the USL Team of the Week bench with a goal vs New York. 901 FC’s next match is Pittsburgh Saturday night.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.