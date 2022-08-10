Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Job expert talks benefits of LinkedIn

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Employers often turn to LinkedIn to recruit talent to their perspective company, which makes your profile so important.

Angela Copeland, senior vice president of marketing at recruiter.com, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to ramp up your LinkedIn profile and use it to get the job you want.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
Oxford detectives offered details on what led police to charge 22-year-old Timothy Herrington...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted

Latest News

Job expert talks benefits of LinkedIn
Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings (Victim First)
Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship postpones Soul-in-One block party
Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings