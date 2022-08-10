Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Henigan gets nod for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

UofM Quarterback Seth Henigan
UofM Quarterback Seth Henigan(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even though he was named a Freshman All-American last season, Memphis Tigers Quarterback Seth Henigan got no love from any of the pre-season watch Lists for 2022...

Until Tuesday.    

Henigan is nominated for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

It recognizes the Top Offensive Player in NCAA Division 1 football, who also shows integrity, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and performance.

Henigan’s performance is the best in the History of the UofM as a true freshman, throwing for more than 3,300 yards and 25 touchdowns against only eight interceptions in 11 games.

Henigan was the highest-ranked true freshman quarterback in the country last season in the five categories of total offense, passing yards per game, yards per completion, total passing yards and passing touchdowns. 

Henigan and the Tigers open at Mississippi State on Sept. 3 in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
MLGW outage map
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage

Latest News

photo of an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy
901 FC
Nighte gets USL goal of the week nomination
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to shoot during the first half of an NBA...
Grizzlies pre-season schedule taking shape
Collin Morikawa and St. Jude patient Azalea.
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park