Henigan gets nod for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even though he was named a Freshman All-American last season, Memphis Tigers Quarterback Seth Henigan got no love from any of the pre-season watch Lists for 2022...

Until Tuesday.

Henigan is nominated for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

It recognizes the Top Offensive Player in NCAA Division 1 football, who also shows integrity, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and performance.

Henigan’s performance is the best in the History of the UofM as a true freshman, throwing for more than 3,300 yards and 25 touchdowns against only eight interceptions in 11 games.

Henigan was the highest-ranked true freshman quarterback in the country last season in the five categories of total offense, passing yards per game, yards per completion, total passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Henigan and the Tigers open at Mississippi State on Sept. 3 in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.