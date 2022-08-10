Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off with Soul-in-One block party

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An inaugural event highlighting Memphis culture will begin Wednesday.

Soul-in-One will also kick off the FedEx St. Jude Championship that will start Thursday at TPC Southwind.

Organizers for the Soul-in-One event are calling this a block party that will highlight all things Memphis.

Live music, Memphis foods, fashion and culture will be here at TPC Southwind starting in just a few hours at 7 a.m.

This event is to get all the fans pumped and excited for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs will host the top 125 golfers in Memphis this week; 70 of those players will then advance to the BMW Championship in Delaware next week.

Soul-in-One is being described as one of the biggest events to take place on the PGA tour.

All throughout this week, fans will get a chance to have an interactive experience at TPC Southwind.

When you’re not watching the players, there will be different fan areas and vendors that you can enjoy.

Wednesday at 11, the FedEx Purple Eagle Plane Dedication will take place for the 10th year in a row.

