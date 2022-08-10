COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strangle someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly six hours of testimony, the sole suspect in the missing-persons case of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was denied bond after a hearing on Tuesday.

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged on July 22 with the first-degree murder of Lee, whose body has yet to be found.

During the hearing, an Oxford police detective described a tip the department received from one of Lee’s friends shortly after he was declared missing.

That friend says he talked to Lee through Snapchat video-call shortly before 6 a.m. on July 8th.

Lee told that friend that he met up with someone earlier that night, but the encounter ended in an argument. While on that video call, Lee told his friend he was going back to the person’s house later that night.

Investigators also introduced evidence that Herrington messaged Jay Lee at 5:54 a.m. on Snapchat to “come over.” Then, the court showed evidence that two minutes later Herrington searched “how long it would take to strangle someone” on his MacBook computer.

The final message thread between the two ended at 6:03 a.m.

The Oxford police detective also told the court that GPS location showed the last message was sent from Lafayette Place Apartments, where Herrington currently lives.

The prosecution introduced surveillance video showing Lee’s car entering Lafayette Place at 6:03 a.m., the same time Lee’s last message went out to Herrington.

The court then showed a video of Lee’s car leaving Herrington’s apartment complex about an hour later. The prosecution then showed videos and photos showing Lee’s car traveling through Oxford to Molly Barr Trail around 7:25 in the morning.

Nine minutes later, a man, who prosecutors say is Timothy Herrington, is seen running through Molly Barr Trail. Lee was never seen leaving that apartment complex.

Investigators argue that Herrington was the one driving Lee’s car through Oxford in an attempt to cover up a murder. The prosecutor says if Herrington is savvy enough to quote “Lure, Kill and Stage” all of this, he should not receive bail.

The judge ultimately sided with the prosecutors and Herrington remains behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.