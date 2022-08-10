Cam Smith heads to LIV but will play Memphis and rest of FedEx Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday was the big day in the golf world as practice continues for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The field is set, after a judge blocked a temporary restraining order from the new LIV Golf Tour that would’ve allowed three players, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford to play in the tournament.

However, the battle between LIV and the PGA is far from over.

The new Saudi backed league apparently poached another superstar from the tour.

Pro golfer Cameron Percy said in an interview that Cam Smith, the winner of last month’s British Open Championship, and the number two ranked player in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, will join LIV.

The Telegraph later reported that Smith signed a $100 million deal to join LIV next month.

Smith was asked by a reporter if he knew The Telegraph reported that, and asked for his response to it.

“I have no comment to that. Like I said, I’m here to play the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s been my focus the last week and a half. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs, and like I said it’ll come from me, it won’t come from Cameron Percy,” said Smith.

Sam Burns is right behind Smith in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Louisiana native is third in the playoff rankings, and he’s shooting for one spot better than his last year tournament.

Burns had a real shot to win before he missed a short putt on a second playoff hole and had to settle for a tie in the second.

Knowing he played so well in Memphis last year, gives him confidence going into this weekend.

“I think it definitely helps playing well here last year. You know for me I try to come in and treat each week as its own. For me just try to prepare in the best way I can and make sure I’m healthy, I’m getting things done early in the week that I need to have success later in the week. So really that’s kind of the things I focus on,” said Burns.

Burns is a four-time winner on the tour.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship begins on Thursday morning.

